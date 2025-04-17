SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,428,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:SMOT opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.30.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

