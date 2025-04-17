News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWSA. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup began coverage on News in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Get News alerts:

View Our Latest Report on News

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $25.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.24. News has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $30.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Institutional Trading of News

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in News by 124.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144,856 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in News by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 42,125 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 73.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 254,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 107,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in News during the third quarter worth $238,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About News

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.