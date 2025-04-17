Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.94 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $58,241,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,572,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,335,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $805,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,155,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $122,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,455,720 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.5 %

WBA stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

