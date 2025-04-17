Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,283,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $4,520,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $105.94 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.32.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,290.06. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.60. This trade represents a 51.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,798 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on H. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.22.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

