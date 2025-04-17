Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27,180.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,460,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,560,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after buying an additional 142,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.43.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 3.4 %

NXST stock opened at $147.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.32 and a 12 month high of $191.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.22 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 32,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $5,477,824.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,563,262.73. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $219,917.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,409.75. This trade represents a 23.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,105 shares of company stock valued at $6,722,463. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

