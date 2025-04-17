Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,176 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 5,643.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Plexus by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of PLXS opened at $121.92 on Thursday. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $92.72 and a 1 year high of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $485,899.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,104.65. The trade was a 13.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,906,206.72. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,958 shares of company stock worth $2,551,930 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

