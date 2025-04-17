Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $10,460,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 470.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 114,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $6,007,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,288,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $6,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,357,636.55. This trade represents a 22.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,895,415.10. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

Main Street Capital stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.25% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $140.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

