Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Given New $54.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BSY. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Bentley Systems stock opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $57.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $53,372.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,703,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,890,575.08. This represents a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,007,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,029 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,614,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,209,000 after buying an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Bentley Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,493,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,719,000 after acquiring an additional 736,369 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,603,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,867,000 after acquiring an additional 112,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,204,000 after acquiring an additional 228,502 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

