Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $385.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.59.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $260.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.96. Autodesk has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,566,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $544,381,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 27,505.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,470,531 shares of the software company’s stock worth $384,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,206,237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $652,127,000 after buying an additional 670,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

