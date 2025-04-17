Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Price

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Bandwidth Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $347.50 million, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.89. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $25.02.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $209.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.68 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Bandwidth news, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 3,770 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $59,189.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,251.60. The trade was a 16.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 5,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $88,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,357.50. This trade represents a 8.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,220 shares of company stock worth $1,000,954 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 524,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 200,387 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bandwidth by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 133,715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bandwidth by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 112,269 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 92,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 88,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

