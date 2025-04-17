Matthew J. Hawkins Sells 46,667 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 46,667 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $1,696,812.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,000. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Waystar Price Performance
Shares of Waystar stock opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Waystar
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Waystar
Waystar Company Profile
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Waystar
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.