BOX (NYSE:BOX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

BOX stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. BOX has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

BOX announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $193,980.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,265,907.97. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,453,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,890,434.88. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,886. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BOX by 420.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

