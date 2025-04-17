Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 0.3% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.76.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $146.55 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

