Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Morgan Stanley

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHKP. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Arete Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.50.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $214.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.79 and a 200-day moving average of $201.17. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $145.75 and a twelve month high of $234.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.