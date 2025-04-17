Global Endowment Management LP Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Global Endowment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $682,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.70. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.16 and a twelve month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3417 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

