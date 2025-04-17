Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Position Increased by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,943 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $18.07 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.