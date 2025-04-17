Global Endowment Management LP Increases Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Global Endowment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Stellantis by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Price Performance

STLA stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $0.5032 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Stellantis’s payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STLA shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.49.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

