Global Endowment Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,544 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth $96,000.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.52.

Insider Activity

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $100,457.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,536.56. The trade was a 38.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 273,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $2,304,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,893,935.48. This trade represents a 25.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 375,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,847. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.