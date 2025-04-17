Salzhauer Michael Has $968,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF stock opened at $160.13 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $210.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.62 and its 200-day moving average is $179.19. The firm has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. BTIG Research raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.07.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

