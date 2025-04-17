CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Barclays

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CCCS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 438.72 and a beta of 0.77.

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 20th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $433,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,258,343 shares in the company, valued at $23,306,099.76. This trade represents a 94.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 20,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,785.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,087,456 shares of company stock valued at $434,240,401 over the last 90 days. 6.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,484,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,281 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 32.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,816 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

