Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01). 930,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 20,700,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford BioDynamics had a negative net margin of 1,800.32% and a negative return on equity of 289.38%.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.

Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.

In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.

