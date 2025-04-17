Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $5.75. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 486,648 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Ivanhoe Electric

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $775.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,137.28. The trade was a 7.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,103.30. This represents a 76.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $434,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

