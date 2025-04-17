Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Trading Up 8.6% – What’s Next?

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.28 ($0.02). 1,678,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,375,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.02).

Goldstone Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £13.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.11.

Goldstone Resources Company Profile

GoldStone Resources Limited (AIM: GRL) is an AIM quoted gold exploration and development company.

The Company is focused on developing the Akrokeri-Homase project in south-western Ghana, which hosts a JORC Code compliant 602,000 oz gold resource at an average grade of 1.77 g/t. The existing resource is confined to a 4km zone of the Homase Trend, including Homase North, Homase Pit and Homase South.

