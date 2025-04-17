Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Expands By 91.1%

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the March 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UBND opened at $21.53 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.