Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Expands By 91.1%

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the March 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBND opened at $21.53 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,717,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,627 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,930,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,617,000 after buying an additional 1,663,602 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,516,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,738,000 after buying an additional 528,522 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,625,000 after acquiring an additional 526,628 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 218,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 133,624 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

