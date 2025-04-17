GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Unloaded Rep. Byron Donalds

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently sold shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in GoDaddy stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 3/20/2025.

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.4 %

GDDY stock opened at $172.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $216.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $103,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,698,381.70. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $623,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,572,778.10. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,400. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 30.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GDDY

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.