Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Stock Acquired Rep. Byron Donalds

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fiserv stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/20/2025.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $210.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.48.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

