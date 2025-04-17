America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $72.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20. The company has a market cap of $387.82 million, a P/E ratio of -57.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.38. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $325.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at America’s Car-Mart

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jonathan Z. Buba acquired 75,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,285,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 619,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,142,246.80. This trade represents a 13.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

(Get Free Report)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.