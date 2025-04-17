Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the March 15th total of 64,100 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 262,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Urgent.ly from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:ULY opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. Urgent.ly has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($7.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urgent.ly stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 165,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.23% of Urgent.ly as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

