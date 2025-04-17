Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

