Morgan Stanley Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $29.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RingCentral from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on RingCentral from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.37 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,112 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $1,906,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,384,089. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John H. Marlow sold 22,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $662,254.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 348,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,046,623.18. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,099,279. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,663,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,327,000 after buying an additional 591,398 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,513,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,050,000 after acquiring an additional 142,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in RingCentral by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,009,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after acquiring an additional 527,901 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,795,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,853,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $59,055,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

