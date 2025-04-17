Synovus Financial Corp Takes Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12,321.0% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 403,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,142,000 after purchasing an additional 400,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $52,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 457,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,395,000 after acquiring an additional 203,011 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Repligen by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,508,000 after acquiring an additional 191,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $24,034,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Pax purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $157,169.67. This represents a 31.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $132.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $102.97 and a twelve month high of $182.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.24 and its 200-day moving average is $145.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.