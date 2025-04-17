Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Krispy Kreme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of DNUT opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.18 million. Krispy Kreme had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1,440.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

