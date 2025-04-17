KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock Position Lessened by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in KBR were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in KBR by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. This trade represents a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KBR opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

