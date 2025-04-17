Synovus Financial Corp Has $821,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 334,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.76 and a 52-week high of $50.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.0978 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

