Synovus Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 11,332 BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,332 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in BlackLine by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,770,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 73,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Stock Down 1.4 %

BL stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $56.18. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 24.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackLine from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on BlackLine from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.64.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $451,400.96. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,113.38. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading

