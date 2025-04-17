Synovus Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 8,860 iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 21,516 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average of $82.17. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $70.58 and a 52-week high of $85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

