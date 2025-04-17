MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Capmk raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $97.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 97,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $12,101,150.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,689,225 shares in the company, valued at $581,839,038. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $978,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,381. This represents a 14.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 743,948 shares of company stock valued at $92,210,640 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

