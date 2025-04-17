Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,711 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.81.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.