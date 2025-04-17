NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Price Target Raised to $62.00

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.42.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $57.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. NorthWestern Energy Group has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $59.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $38,132.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,660.72. This represents a 5.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 391.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 999,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,454,000 after purchasing an additional 796,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,236,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,978,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $11,275,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 752,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,225,000 after acquiring an additional 148,870 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

