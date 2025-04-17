Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.1% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $587.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $545.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.59.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.7 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $538.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $418.60 and a twelve month high of $555.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.08.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.08, for a total transaction of $82,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,217.72. The trade was a 21.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total value of $1,783,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,243,053.80. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,182. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.