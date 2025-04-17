Synovus Financial Corp Has $959,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $87.90 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $91.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.08 and its 200-day moving average is $79.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCEP. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.