Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,716,000 after buying an additional 196,252 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth about $619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,621,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,836,000 after purchasing an additional 98,369 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.2% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 85,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 18,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGIC Investment

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $112,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $26.56.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

