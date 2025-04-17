Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $20.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.42%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBRA. JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

