Chinese Stocks To Watch Today – April 16th

Mettler-Toledo International, Duolingo, Diageo, Wynn Resorts, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities that represent ownership in companies based in or primarily operating within China. They are traded on domestic exchanges like the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges as well as international platforms such as the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and their values can be influenced by both local economic policies and global market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

MTD stock traded down $21.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,024.59. 79,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,686. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,206.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,270.01.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

DUOL stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.68. 162,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,242. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.61 and a beta of 0.91. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $441.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $109.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,440. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a 1 year low of $100.72 and a 1 year high of $144.27.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.13. The company had a trading volume of 561,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $107.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.40.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of UP Fintech stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. 946,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,815,056. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.65. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

