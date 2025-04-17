National Bankshares Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$70.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$73.36.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECK.B

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

About Teck Resources

TSE TECK.B opened at C$46.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$40.23 and a twelve month high of C$74.37. The stock has a market cap of C$23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37.

(Get Free Report)

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.