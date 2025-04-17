Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 4,151 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $187,376.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,134 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,288.76. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 3,236 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $92,937.92.

On Monday, March 31st, Soleil Boughton sold 3,236 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $89,863.72.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $251,984.88.

On Monday, February 3rd, Soleil Boughton sold 4,153 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $146,600.90.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Soleil Boughton sold 54,153 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,619,174.70.

Shares of HIMS opened at $26.92 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIMS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

