National Bankshares Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$16.60 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.14.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity at Lundin Mining

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$10.74 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.94 and a twelve month high of C$17.97. The firm has a market cap of C$6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58.

In other news, Director Adam Ian Lundin purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,623,000.00. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,700,000.00. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

Featured Articles

