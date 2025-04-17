JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.94.

Shares of X stock opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

