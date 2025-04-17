Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at National Bankshares

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capstone Copper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Capstone Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Capstone Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.17.
Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.
