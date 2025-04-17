WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

WidePoint stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in WidePoint by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 50,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WidePoint by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

